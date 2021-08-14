Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $972,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,497. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

