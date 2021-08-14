Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 10,545 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA:UWM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 695,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.26. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $63.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.