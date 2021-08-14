Capreit (TSE:CAR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$227.51 million for the quarter.

