Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $850,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

