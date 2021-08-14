CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 548,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

