Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,524 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. City makes up 2.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth $29,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.63. City Holding has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.13.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

