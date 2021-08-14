Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

