Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,553 in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.