Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

