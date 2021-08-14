CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Down 8%

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 19,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,866,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $904.38 million, a P/E ratio of -247.43 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,219.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,144.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,424 shares of company stock worth $5,260,872 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

