Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.85

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 2938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $693.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,710. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

