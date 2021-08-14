carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CSXXY traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95. carsales.com has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on carsales.com in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

