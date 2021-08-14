Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 75.8% in July

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 541,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

