Castle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $246.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 277.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 403.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $58,730.08 and $246.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.34 or 0.00421147 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003377 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.97 or 0.00964566 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

