Cat Token Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $778,050.42 and $363,750.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00382690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

