Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $290.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $254.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $261.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

