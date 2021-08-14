CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.61

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and traded as high as $23.08. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 24,041 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.