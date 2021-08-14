Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report $340.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.21 million and the highest is $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $127.00. 411,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,729. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

