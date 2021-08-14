CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCDBF. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

CCDBF opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

