Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELC. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.
NASDAQ:CELC opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
