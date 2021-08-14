Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELC. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

