Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celcuity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CELC stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 60.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 154.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

