Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 91.6% in July

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,556. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLLNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

