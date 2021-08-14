Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Raised to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.92.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -9.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

