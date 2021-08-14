Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $20.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 17,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,014. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of -2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Centogene by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

