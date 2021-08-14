Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Cerecor worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after buying an additional 1,417,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 155,000 shares of company stock worth $405,750. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

