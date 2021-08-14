CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.