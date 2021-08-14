CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.65.

CEU stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

