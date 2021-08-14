CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$112.11. CGI shares last traded at C$111.97, with a volume of 295,319 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.22.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$27.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$112.69.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.