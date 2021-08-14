Chain Guardians Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

