Chainswap Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $620,932.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

ASAP is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,708,435 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

