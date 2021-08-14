Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given New $3.45 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $3.45 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Charlotte’s Web from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $3.37 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.