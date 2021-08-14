Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,461 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $4,582,410. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.67. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.