Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.48% from the stock’s current price.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

