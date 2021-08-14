Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 102,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

