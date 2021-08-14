Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the July 15th total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOOF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06. Choom has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.50.

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

