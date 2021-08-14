Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Head to Head Analysis

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and Chorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.61 $357.68 million $0.75 14.84 Chorus $610.79 million 3.23 $33.12 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Chorus.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TIM pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TIM and Chorus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.25%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Chorus.

Summary

TIM beats Chorus on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services. In addition, the company offers digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; and handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers. The company was founded in March 2008 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

