Christopher J. Miner Sells 38,443 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

