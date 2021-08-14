ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $17.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $18.82 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $69.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $71.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $103.22 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $107.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

CDXC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.54. 333,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $582.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

