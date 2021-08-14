ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $17.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $18.82 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $69.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $71.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $103.22 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $107.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.
CDXC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.54. 333,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $582.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66.
ChromaDex Company Profile
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
