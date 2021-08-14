CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX) to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Shares of CIX opened at C$24.52 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.91 and a 52 week high of C$25.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.79.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

