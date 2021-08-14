CIBC Boosts Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$33.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of DRUNF opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

