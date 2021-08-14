CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.57.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$11.58 and a one year high of C$21.66.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

