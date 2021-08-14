CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.00.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$58.89 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$14.25 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.42.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

