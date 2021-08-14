CIBC Trims Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price to C$19.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MRETF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

