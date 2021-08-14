Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 649,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

