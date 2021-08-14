Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.16 Million in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 706,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGOU opened at $14.20 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

