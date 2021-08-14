Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 662,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PACXU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

