Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,605 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

QLTA opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

