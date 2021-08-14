City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of City Office REIT stock remained flat at $$13.22 during trading on Friday. 129,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $575.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

