Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) PT Raised to $62.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

NYSE:YOU opened at $52.46 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,401,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.