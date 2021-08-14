Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 305 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $5,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. 1,319,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,860. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.64.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 129,152 shares worth $7,690,928. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.